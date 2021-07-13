Democratic lawmakers flee Texas to block controversial election law

Dozens of Democratic legislators from Texas left this southern US state on Monday to prevent the passage of a controversial electoral law promoted by the Republican majority.

Texas law authorizes the arrest of legislators who are absent during voting sessions and return, by force if necessary, to Congress. Thus, the Democrats decided to flee to a place where the Texas police have no jurisdiction.

“My Democratic colleagues and I are leaving the state to break the quorum and end the Texas voter suppression bill,” tweeted James Talarico, a Democratic Representative in the Texas House of Representatives.

The legislator assured that he is going to Washington and released a photo where he is seen next to a plane with another Democratic deputy from Texas.

Vice President Kamala Harris praised these legislators “for defending the rights of all Americans and all Texans to speak their minds through the polls, without hindrance.”

On the contrary, the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, regretted his departure.

“The decision by Texas Democrats to prevent a quorum from being reached… inflicts harm on the Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country in comfortable private jets, they leave unresolved issues behind, ”he said in a statement.

“It’s time to go back to work,” he stressed on Twitter.

The Texas Democrats had already sabotaged at the end of May the approval of this restrictive law on the organization of the elections, described then as an “attack on democracy” by President Joe Biden.

The law officially seeks to make elections safer by introducing numerous voting restrictions, but in effect it affects the voting power of minorities, especially African-Americans, who tend to be more supportive of Democrats.

Since the last presidential elections, bills that restrict access to vote have multiplied in the states at the initiative of Republicans.