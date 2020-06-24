Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual convention to nominate their presidential candidate Aug. 20-20 in Milwaukee, using live and online broadcasts, party officials said Wednesday.

Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen if there will be a sizeable audience at the venue. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official convention activities, such as the vote to nominate Biden and his running mate, will take place virtually and that delegates have been asked not to travel to Milwaukee.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted life in the United States and the 2020 presidential election; And so Biden and the Democratic Party scrapped the usual pageantry of an event that draws tens of thousands of people to the host city to mark the start of the campaign for the general election. Even during the Civil War and World War II, the two main parties did not rule out holding their conventions with large crowds.

Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said drastic alterations to the convention will not be an impediment. « (Former) Vice President Biden intends to proudly accept his party’s nomination in Milwaukee and take the next step to make Donald Trump president for a single term, » said O’Malley.

Democrats had given strong indications before Wednesday that they would curtail the convention’s activities, when party president Tom Perez pushed back the date for it because it was originally scheduled for mid-July.