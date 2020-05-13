15 minutes. The states of New York and Maryland on Wednesday spearheaded a call by all states to the United States Congress to achieve a bipartisan effort and implement fiscal relief that allows state institutions to address the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic with more funds.

Through a statement from the National Governors Association (NGA), New York Democrat Andrew Cuomo and Maryland Republican Larry Hogan called on Congressmen to “put aside partisanship” and agree for the good of the American people.

Specifically, the governors asked for $ 500 million in fiscal support for the expenses derived from the pandemic. Also financing to guarantee health care for people in the most vulnerable conditions. In addition to 100% of the cost of the response and recovery efforts carried out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It is not “political football”

“State governors are counting on our leaders in Washington to agree. They approve critical priorities that support states and territories during the pandemic, which will allow the United States to get going again,” the governors said.

“State tax relief is urgent and must be a top priority,” asked the leaders. They added each day that Congress does not act, “states are forced to make cuts that will devastate the essential services on which the American people depend and destroy the economic recovery even before it occurs.”

For governors, there is broad agreement in the House of Representatives on the need for aid. The country, in his opinion, cannot allow partisan processes to turn this issue into another “political football”.

“This is not a blue or red crisis. It is a blue, white and red crisis because the coronavirus is apolitical. It does not attack Democrats or Republicans but rather American citizens,” Cuomo and Hogan concluded.