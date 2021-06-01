Democrat Raúl Ruiz explains the 4 immigration options in Congress that would help the undocumented (podcast)



Representative Raúl Ruiz talks about the immigration reform proposals in Congress.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodrigue / Getty Images

Congress has several laws that could benefit undocumented immigrants, although only two would reach millions of these non-citizens to achieve naturalization.

The Democratic Representative Raul Ruiz (California), president of the Hispanic Caucus in Congress, explains that there are four options being analyzed, two of which have already been approved in the House, but will seek the comprehensive immigration reform proposed by the president Joe biden, which would give the citizenship to 11 million undocumented, but the Essential Workers Law is also on the table, which would grant this benefit to a universe of five million people.

Congressman Ruiz, who is a doctor by profession, explains to Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, of El Diario, the options and details the possibilities of each proposal.

>> What are the differences between each immigration law?

>> Which of the immigration projects is more viable to be approved in Congress?

>> What do Republicans oppose and what do they support the most?

>> Why should we pay attention to the so-called rule of Reconciliation?

