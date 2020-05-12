For the president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Dias Toffoli, democracy must be defended “permanently”. When asked in an interview with Roda Viva, from TV Cultura, on Monday night, if democracy in Brazil is at risk, he said: “Democracy is the result of human culture and is not natural in every human society, so must be defended permanently “. Then, Toffoli added: “what is at stake today is not democracy in itself, it is representative democracy. Today, there is an ‘uberization’ of politics. They want to do politics directly.”

The magistrate also commented on statements by the President of the Republic and his supporters. “Jair Bolsonaro was elected by the right, with a liberal proposal in the economy and conservative in customs. He dialogues with this voter talking to the extremes to pull the center there. It is a centrifugal political line,” he said, stressing that this phenomenon also happens in other countries. With that, says Toffoli, Bolsonaro has a base of extremists who defend anti-democratic positions, such as the closure of the Supreme Court – although the president of the STF points out that he never heard these positions directly from Bolsonaro.

Covid-19

For the president of the Supreme Court, the public and private health sectors should discuss ways to deal with the treatment of covid-19 patients. Even so, he affirmed that the right to health is universal and that “the Judiciary will not fail to provide the necessary constitutional guarantee for health care”.

The minister did not elaborate on whether the single line for patients with the new coronavirus was favorable – in order to enable people served by the public system to have access to private hospital beds – because there is the possibility that the Supreme Court may judge cases related to this theme.

He said that the correct thing would be “public and private sectors to dialogue and create protocols”. According to Toffoli, the Judiciary is sought only when other means of resolving conflicts have failed. “Italy went through the choice of Sofia – who enters and leaves the ICU. That, who must decide are the competent health authorities”.

Bolsonaro exam

Regarding the covid-19 exams of the president of Jair Bolsonaro, Toffoli also declined to go into details and said that he will manifest himself in the case file. The newspaper The State of S. Paulo he appealed to the Supreme Court after the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), João Otávio de Noronha, released the president from presenting the tests done to detect the disease.

The president of the Supreme said, however, that “all citizens should be careful with covid-19”, even those who have already had the tests and even those who have contracted the virus. “If someone who’s already caught out there greeting people and then hugging someone they don’t have, they can do the transmission,” he said.

