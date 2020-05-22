As governments around the world strive to contain the covid-19 pandemic and do everything they can to protect public health, democracy is in danger in many places. The emergency measures sweep rights that have been difficult to achieve; elections are postponed indefinitely or are held under problematic conditions; and essential freedoms are eroded.

Since the beginning of March, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) has observed that more than 50 countries and territories have postponed their elections because of the crisis. Despite the obvious legitimacy of the measure in the midst of a pandemic, some countries have resorted to emergency health legislation to delay them, instead of using the appropriate political channels established in their Constitution and by international standards, and without accepting a consensus process to set another date.

During the same period, 19 countries and territories have proceeded with their electoral appointments in difficult circumstances, which in some cases could undermine, if not legality, democratic integrity. Indeed, elections with few officials, closed precincts, very low turnout and with little independent observation can pose as great a risk as those that are delayed indefinitely.

Countries that have to go to the polls in the coming months face an extraordinary challenge. On the one hand, they must take drastic measures to prevent the spread of the virus and, at the same time, allow meaningful political participation by citizens in electoral processes. This situation complicates campaigns, voter registration, face-to-face debates and the gathering of people on election day.

Some countries have resorted to emergency health legislation to delay their elections, instead of using the political channels established in their Constitution

The citizens and leaders of these countries face many difficult questions: can the elections – and the processes that precede them – continue to take place without risking lives? Will additional precautionary measures in the venues suffice, or are more radical, and sometimes controversial, changes in the way of voting necessary? These complex issues affect our fundamental rights, the integrity of democracy, and the legitimacy of our governments. The answers will depend on the legal, political and public health context of each State and very possibly carry difficult concessions.

However, international norms and obligations function as an essential compass. For this reason, we advocate that the voting processes for new rulers during the covid-19 pandemic reflect and respect the following fundamental principles:

Settle firmly in the law. The adoption of emergency measures, including changes in dates, must comply with constitutional provisions and legislation. When the national legal framework does not contemplate such a situation, the necessary changes should be officially adopted, in accordance with international obligations.Broad political support. Even when the law leaves no room for doubt, it is crucial to adopt a consultative approach that promotes the agreement throughout the political environment. Without this, the measures could be seen as a maneuver by those in power aimed at gaining political advantage, which can deteriorate public confidence, essential to face the health crisis.Clear and transparent communication with the public. Citizens need to understand what measures are being considered, who is considering them, and for what reason. The media and civil society play a critical role in preventing the erosion of democratic principles by following up on policies, promoting and facilitating debate, and clarifying crucial issues.Proportionality. Any action taken — from precinct adjustments to more profound changes in the way of registering voters, casting votes, or counting votes — must be reasonable and proportional to the risk posed by the coronavirus.Build on the best technical information available. The adoption of adequate and proportionate measures requires, in addition to legal certainty and political acceptance, expert knowledge in the field. It is necessary to consult with the relevant experts as soon as possible, also in electoral matters.Subject to specific terms. The horizon of any emergency measure must be clearly defined. This is especially relevant in cases of postponement of dates, the end of which should not be undetermined. When it is not possible to set a new appointment, there should be clarity and agreement on how to determine when the risks have been overcome.Attention to particularly affected groups. In order to guarantee free, fair and safe elections, it is necessary to pay special attention to some citizens at this time, such as, among others, those hospitalized or isolated due to the virus; health workers; military and law enforcement personnel assisting during the crisis; and traditionally marginalized groups, such as women, people with disabilities, the elderly, refugees and migrants, minority groups, and others who may be deprived of their rights.

The pandemic will affect practically every country in the world. Therefore, it is essential that we face this common challenge together. In protecting the health and safety of our citizens, we must also ensure that protective measures safeguard the integrity of elections and the legitimacy of the democratic system. We urge all leaders and governments to implement decisions in ways that reflect these principles and respect fundamental rights. This will allow us to emerge from the crisis strengthened and protect our precious democratic freedom, in addition to national health.

More information Kofi Annan Foundation

(*) The following authors sign this letter:

Albright, Madeleine K. former US Secretary of State. Annan, Nane; member of the Board of the Kofi Annan Foundation. Banbury, Anthony; President and CEO of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems. Carter, Jason J. Chairman of the Management Board of the Carter Center. Chinchilla, Laura: Vice President of the Club of Madrid and former President of Costa Rica. Clark, Joe; former Prime Minister of Canada. Doss, Alan; President of the Kofi Annan Foundation. Dreifuss, Ruth; former president of the Swiss Confederation and Federal Councilor. Gasperd, Patrick; president of the Open Society Foundation (OSF). Heyzer, Noeleen; former executive secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP); Ibrahim, Mo; founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. Ilves, Toomas Hendrik; ex-president of Estonia. Jonathan Goodluck; former President of Nigeria and President of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation. Koenders, Bert; former Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Read me, Yves; former Secretary General of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) and former Prime Minister of Belgium. Leuthard, Doris; former president of the Swiss Confederation; former member of the Swiss Federal Council. Machel, Graça; Mozambique Minister of Education and Culture; former First Lady of Mozambique and South Africa. Malcorra, Susana; former Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina and Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Program. Mitchell, Derek; ambassador and president of the National Democratic Institute (NDI). Moller, Michael; former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Twelfth Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. Peters, Mary Ann; retired ambassador and executive director of the Carter Center. Salamé, Ghassan; former UN special envoy for Libya. Stedman, Stephen; Secretary General of the Kofi Annan Commission on Elections and Democracy in the Digital Age. Sy, Elhadj As, Chairman of the Board of the Kofi Annan Foundation and former Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Wieczorek-Zeul, Heidemarie; former Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany. Will.i.am, musician and businessman. Yudhoyono, Susilo Bambang; sixth president of the Republic of Indonesia. Zedillo, Ernesto; former president of Mexico.

The Kofi Annan Foundation is an independent non-profit organization that dedicates its work to promoting better global governance and strengthening individual and national capacities to achieve a more just and peaceful world. It was founded in 2007 by Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.

.