Democracy as an answer 2021/07/13

Due to the chain of unfortunate events that are happening in Latin America and the Caribbean, the last decade of the 20th century is increasingly being forgotten when the flourishing of different democracies gave the region a civic rebirth, based on the hope of building a series of stable and inclusive political systems, where people could define, with peace and civility, the course of their nations, as well as enjoy greater social well-being based on the provision of better public services.

That democratic movement ended up eradicating governments with a long history of authoritarianism or controlled by military leaders. They were replaced by national and multilateral talks that dominated the region in a spirit of cooperation for development to generate institutions that would facilitate accountability and promote both overcoming poverty and economic stability. The favorable context to attract higher degrees of investment, generate employment and ensure new growth poles.

Just two decades later, the democratic illusion has evaporated along with recurring economic crises, the growing effects of climate change and a covid-19 pandemic that have impacted with all its force on the approval of millions of families on their way of life. government, by erasing significant advances in public policy. In this breeding ground, the will of the people for harmony was replaced by social polarization, democratic freedoms by repression by the security forces, as well as citizen roots due to migration, displacement and fear. All this under the umbrella of governments with less willingness to subject themselves to the controls of plurality.

However, the answer to the exit from the social welfare crisis is not outside of democracy, but, paradoxically, in defending and sustaining it. This is demonstrated by the increasingly extreme cases of political violence and authoritarian imposition observed in Latin America and the Caribbean; Well, far from signifying social stability and governance for development, they represent real alerts that lead to a power vacuum, chaos in the citizen environment and continuity in economic deterioration.

The last sample button is Haiti, which has been impeded from democratic normality for several years. First, with a president questioned about the validity of his administration, because he took office 14 months later, due to allegations of fraud and, therefore, wanted to extend his mandate for one more year, when, according to the legislation, it should have ended in the first months of 2021. Second, the virulence between this president, Jovenel Moïse, and the opposition also prevented the holding of parliamentary elections and kept several state bodies without a head.

In this extreme polarization and within the framework of an extremely deplorable criminal plan, the assassination of President Moïse was presented. A fact that, far from solving the paralysis, keeps that country in a growing social violence, emptied of power and granting greater powers to the Army to try to reinstate social order due to the incapacity of weak civil institutions.

It must be remembered that attacks against political leaders are not exclusive to Haiti in Latin America and the Caribbean. A few weeks ago, the Colombian president’s helicopter was shot at; the presidential candidates of the Nicaraguan opposition have been jailed; and the Venezuelan president persists in his threat to Juan Guaidó and other leaders adverse to his authoritarianism, with continuous harassment by the security forces in their daily routines.

But if democracy is required in these latitudes to rectify the course of the region, the latest demonstrations in Cuba show that there is no other way to prosperity in Latin America and the Caribbean. Faced with decades of dictatorship and the decline of the Castro dynasty, Cuban society has come out to ask like never before for a change of regime and a solution to the shortage of essential goods. Across the region, deepening democracy is the answer, although it remains to be seen whether Latin America and the Caribbean have the social muscle to strengthen it.