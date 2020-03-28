We are less than a month from April 24, 2020, which means that we are getting closer to the release date of the 3D remake of Trials of Mana, one of those classics of the RPG genre, which we couldn’t officially play in the West until precisely last year. Thus, this game has a trial version that players can download through the eShop of Nintendo Switch, but now a new trailer aimed at publicizing said demo. We see the main elements of the game in this video!

Trials of Mana reviews its main characteristics in a new trailer dedicated to its demo

Big N has used one of their official YouTube channels to share this new Trials of Mana trailer. Thus, in it we can see that we will embark on one of the most classic adventures of the JRPG, and we will do so thanks to a group of 3 protagonists (out of a total of 6) that we can choose at the beginning of the story and that will make each game is different. Thus, although the original version of SNES was already an action RPG, now this title adds the third dimension, so that its combats feel completely different, especially those in which we will have to face huge and imposing final bosses who will try to get in the way. on our way to finish our adventure on the “Game Over” screen. We have a great world with many possibilities!

In this way, we can only keep waiting for something else so that Trials of Mana reaches both Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4. And you, have you already tried the trial version of this title? What are the 3 heroes that you plan to choose in the first adventure that you will live in this world?

