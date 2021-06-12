Demiral’s own goal in Turkey vs Italy of Euro 2020 (Video)

After a first half with few arrivals, for the second half, after a good move by Berardi, the Juventus center-back crossed in the center and scored his own goal at minute 52.

Since before the goal, the table Italian he dominated the match despite having few opportunities in the rival goal; however, they have taken advantage of the speed of Insigne and the mobility of Immobile.

Beyond the result, Turkey He has had his approaches with Calhanoglu and Yilmaz, but it has been difficult for him to cross the ‘azzurra’ wall, which is something that Roberto Mancini has given them back since he arrived on the bench.

Turkey and Italy share the group with Welsh and Switzerland, two rivals who on paper do not seem to complicate things for the ‘azzurro’ side; however, both combined have managed to maintain an acceptable level for years.