Demian Maia will decide his future depending on his fight at UFC 263

Veteran Demian Maia is unsure if his next fight at UFC 263 will be the last of his career. The Brazilian will face Belal Muhammad in an intriguing clash of generations.

In an interview for Combate, Maia explained that if all things go well against Belal, there is no reason not to pursue one more fight. However, Demian knows that retirement is not far off but as long as he feels healthy and competitive enough to fight he will continue to do so.

“To be honest, I’m trying my best not to think about retirement so I don’t carry him into the fight. That can disrupt my performance. I have two plans on my mind. One is to do this fight, that’s the main thing. I might or might not retire after this fight. If I do well, and more importantly, if I feel good, I would like to have one more fight before I retire. It’s going to be this fight or the next one. It won’t go from there. “

Paired against Belal Muhammad, who had an impressive four-fight winning streak before his duel with Leon Edwards ended in no match, Demian knows the task ahead will not be easy. However, the Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt believes he could bring the fight to the ground and add one more submission to his record.

“He’s a good striker, even though he comes from wrestling, he fights like a striker. It takes some rivals to the ground, which I don’t think is going to be my case. I think he will try to trade blows with me. He is well prepared, tough, he has a good tank of gas. It comes to you and tries to win with its volume. It is not an easy fight. He shifts his stance quite a bit, he’s a good fighter on his feet, with a good fight to back him up. “

Demian has no problem accepting that his strategy will be quite predictable. In the end it will be about who manages to impose their game to come out with the victory.