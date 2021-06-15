Demian Maia wants to say goodbye to UFC fighting Nate Diaz

Demian Maia – UFC

Demian Maia and Nate Diaz lost at UFC 263 and at the moment it is not known who their next fights will be. Or will they face each other? The same has been proposed by the Brazilian fighter recently on social networks.

“The other night I tried but unfortunately I was not able to give my best version. As frustrated as I am I’m going to try to the end and that is now the past. I’m already looking to the future and I know that time goes by fast, and I don’t want to do this for much longer.

“Nate Diaz, I heard what you said at the press conference, and I also think you are a great one. You are a great fighter who also represents Jiu-Jitsu and you are a real guy. I respect that.

“After the other night I know that I still have one more fight in me and it is no secret that I feel that the UFC is my home, where I want to finish my career.

“Now I have no idea if they are going to give me another fight. But if they do, it would be my honor to have my last MMA fight with you, with someone who is always up for a fight, who represents BJJ and whom I respect.

“I have had a long career, I fought almost everyone and proudly represented Jiu Jitsu to the best of my ability. If I have one more fight, I don’t want to waste it on someone I don’t respect. So if you want it and the UFC wants to do it, it will happen and it will be my last dance. Much respect”.

