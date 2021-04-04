Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad agreed to for UFC 263

Demian Maia | Image: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

The return of Demian Maia the octagon has already been scheduled.

The 43-year-old Brazilian will reappear on PPV to face Belal Muhammad in it UFC 263.

The pairing was reported by ESPN late Saturday morning.

Maia, a former division title challenger, comes off suffering the second KO loss of his career after being finished by Gilbert Burns in the co-star of UFC Fight Night Brasilia.

That fall cut the Brazilian off a streak of three straight wins, two of them by submission.

Muhammad, number thirteen in the ranking, comes from starring in a No-Contest in the stellar of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 22 after Leon edwards accidentally stabbed him that did not allow him to continue in the fight.

The 32-year-old welterweight had come as a replacement to the card with four wins in succession, most recently against Dhiego Lima in the Preliminaries of UFC 258.

UFC 263 takes place on June 12.