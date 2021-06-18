Demián Bichir will star in ‘Chupa’, the new film by Jonas Cuarón – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Mexican actor Demián Bichir joined the cast of Chupa, the next film that filmmaker Jonás Cuarón will make for Netflix, which will have mythical creatures in its plot.

The cast of the film is completed by Dominic Mariche, Adriel Manzano and Isabella Patron in the leading roles. The film tells the story of a teenager (Mariche) who, while visiting his family in Mexico, discovers and befriends a little chupacabra hidden in his grandfather’s house. To save the creature, the young man and his cousins ​​(Adriel Manzano and Isabella Patron) must have some adventures.

“Demián, Dominic, Adriel and Isabella bring authenticity to the characters they play. Growing up in both Mexico and the United States, I am fortunate to have my own life experiences to inspire the stories I tell. It’s even more special to have found a cast that can give Chupa an additional layer of authenticity, ”explained Jonás, son of award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón, in a statement.

In addition to directing Chupa, Cuarón wrote the script alongside Tim Sexton, based on the original idea of ​​Marcus Rinehart, Sean Kennedy Moore and Joe Barnathan. The filmmaker co-wrote Gravity with his father prior to directing the immigration drama Desierto.