Demián Bichir asks AMLO for justice for murdered activist – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The actor Demián Bichir asked the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador justice for the human rights defender and member of the Civil Society Organization “Las Abejas de Acteal”, Simon Pedro Pérez López, murdered on July 5 by a firearm shot in Simojovel, Chiapas.

“Millions of Mexicans continue to push hard to have a better country. According to you, Mr. President @lopezobrador_, for the good of all, the poor first. And I would add; the most vulnerable and unprotected, such as the displaced indigenous communities in Chiapas, ”he wrote in one of the 5 tweets he published on the night of July 6 in this regard.

Then he commented that the constant harassment of the displaced continues and yesterday morning – July 5 – Simón Pedro Pérez López was assassinated. Right now his four young children and his wife are crying just like all their peers.

“The 4T cannot allow this peaceful revolution to be stained by one more death, much less by another Acteal. The family of Simón Pedro Pérez López must be compensated like the families of the victims of the collapse of the metro ”, he added.

Vanguard Information