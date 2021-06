Mexican actor Demián Bichir is the guest on a new “Critical Eye” special, where he tells Juan Carlos Arciniegas how the perception of Latinos in the Hollywood industry has changed. And although he assures that there are still stereotypes when it comes to choosing characters, Bichir believes that it is the actors themselves who can break with this situation. You can enjoy this and more this Sunday, June 13 at 7:30 PM, Miami time, on CNN in Spanish.