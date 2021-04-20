Demi Rose wore very tight with a black outfit and beret | Instagram

The beautiful and voluptuous british model Demi Rose managed to capture the attention of her fans thanks to a rather striking outfit, but above all tight, with which she managed to show off her beautiful and huge charms immediately.

It was a photo as well as a video that he posted on his Instagram stories, Demi Rose He continually leaves his fans breathless, because he knows perfectly what type of content is the one that attracts the most attention from Internet users.

To this day, the beautiful model and Instagram celebrity has more than 16 million 200 thousand followers on her official Instagram account, a figure that is continuously growing thanks to the content she publishes and that on many occasions is a bit risque, even though she has an angelic face she knows very well how to captivate a man.

If you want to see paradise, just look around you and see it, “wrote Demi Rose.

It was in an Instagram post where he shared this photo, only the ones he posted in his stories are a bit more flirtatious.

In the image where her full figure appears we can see immediately, that she is wearing a fairly tight top and pants, both manage to mark her voluptuous body and her beautiful curves to perfection, with which her fans are more than delighted.

His hand brought her to her beautiful face and we caught a glimpse of a beautiful ring with a large stone. Could it be that she is engaged? Although so far he does not know if he has a romantic partner, it would be a great surprise and perhaps a shame for his fans.

Another outfit in addition to what we have already seen is a very French-style beret, although it could also easily remind us of Italians, however it is much more associated with the French.

Regarding footwear, Demi Rose She is wearing black high boots with white details from the well-known brand Dior, which by the way this brand is of French origin, so the model was in charge of wearing this look in all its Parisian expression.

The publication made by the British model who has rarely been confused with Anastasia Kivtko Russian model, has so far more than 200 thousand like’s and more than 1300 comments, surely in a few hours this figure will begin to grow.