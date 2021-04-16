Demi Rose without a bra and without a thong raised her hands and left her jacket completely open



Demi Rose.

Photo: John Phillips / Getty Images

Demi Rose raised the temperature of Instagram. The sexy model appeared without underwear and to top it off, she raised her hands for the photo pose. The British is thus promoting a denim jacket. Without a bra and without a thong, Rose was seen, who thus promotes the brand “boohooMAN”. The publication has added more than 200 thousand likes and these numbers continue to rise.

The post, on the other hand, even when the model appears teaching a lot, does not reach the point of deserving censorship. And it is that Rose is an expert in publishing publications that manage to circumvent any dangerous situation.

Before this publication the name of Demi Rose was linked to a small scandal. Since a few hours ago, a message from Joselyn Cano appeared in one of his publications. Model of Mexican origin who died at the end of last year -2020- in Colombia. Apparently, the account known as “the Mexican Kim Kardashian” returned to have activity and someone is moving, again its content.

Rose’s popularity is such that she has more than 16 million followers on Instagram, while Joselyn Cano already enjoyed 12.8 million, it is believed that for this reason they are not willing to lose the account and leave it inactive.

This is the photograph in which Joselyn Cano’s name, active, was again seen on Demi Rose’s account. Model with whom the Mexican previously worked presenting several of the designs of the bikini brand of “the Mexican Kim Kardashian”.

