Demi Rose transparent dress leaves everything in sight! | Instagram

The beautiful british model who has conquered millions and continues to do so Demi Rose, shared a photo long ago wearing a transparent dress, without a doubt more than one of her millions of fans were left with their mouths open when they saw her.

Thanks to Demi Rose he opened his account a couple of weeks ago at OnlyFans This type of content will gradually disappear from your Instagram account, now you will have to pay $ 11.11 dollars per month to be able to see its content.

For a couple of years the curvy model became a celebrity, but over the years her number of followers began to grow thanks to her content, which could be affected thanks to this account.

Like her, other Instagram personalities have dedicated themselves to venturing into this new industry, some names that you may know are: Noelia, Anastasia Kvitko, Jem Wolfie and Gianluca Vacchi with her partner Sharon Fonseca.

Still taking advantage of the little content you have on Instagram like this Photo On January 20, 2018, the model appears standing in the middle of a desert place, wearing only a transparent dress or robe, revealing her beautiful and extremely flirtatious figure.

Despite the fact that this piece is totally transparent, we cannot fully see its figure with the naked eye, this thanks to the edition and the black fabric that has several folds, only when you pay close attention can you see it without difficulty.

Despite the fact that its charms are barely seen, you can appreciate the later ones since Demi Rose Her back is turned, in her description she only put a black heart, perhaps alluding to her black and transparent robe.

Of all the colors “,” Woman you are a dream “,” Really everything looks good on you “, wrote some fans.

Salt, Cape Verde Apparently it is the place where it seems to be very close to the West African thing, the famous model with great curves takes advantage of her travels, she continually surprises us with new trips to paradisiacal places, so she has shared the last few weeks with her located on the island of Ibiza.

For Demi Rose it is very easy to stand out in any type of outfit she is wearing, thanks to her curves and tiny waist she manages to do it without any problem, something with which her fans are more than happy.