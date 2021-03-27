Demi Rose took off all her bra in the bush, to celebrate her 26 years of age

Demi Rose it makes use of all the spaces it finds available to expose its natural beauty. Even in the jungle, with wild animals nearby, she has uncovered her body to the delight of herself and her loyal fans, since each of these images has been shared through Instagram.

Today he used Instagram, not only to celebrate his 26 years of age, but to pose without a bra from the mountain. The image is as sensual as it is romantic, since some white rose petals have been left in her hair. With the sun bathing her head, the image even makes her look like an Eva.

Demi Rose obtained 30 thousand likes in this publication that consisted of three photographs. Underneath, as the only accessory, she wore a small white shorts, full of small and daring holes.

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez return to Instagram and make an official announcement