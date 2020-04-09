Demi Rose takes a shower in seductive photos for her Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous model and now a businesswoman, Demi Rose, decided to impress her faithful followers with photographs in which she appears bathing in one of her most recent trips to Mexico, where she enjoyed the beaches of Tulum.

In snapshots of me, he dedicated himself to showing off his attributes, which have given him great fame in recent months among Mexicans.

The young model is remembering her last trip to Mexico, where I really enjoy her stay, since at the moment she cannot travel thanks to the social distancing that is needed to be done.

Demi finds her house taking care of herself like most of her fans, who were admired with the photo she shared. In the first photograph of me she turns to the camera and shows her rear while she is all wet, something that surprised those who came to her official Instagram.

In the second image, he placed the cherry on the cake by showing himself completely on his back and pouring water on his head, finishing showing off his great beauty with which he could not avoid lighting thousands until now.

The post was so well received that it received more than 349 likes in just 4 hours, something that could be considered a record, all thanks to the fact that most of them are without much to do. For this reason, her fans appreciated the entertainment and also took the opportunity to tell her how much they like it and how much they love her.

The famous girl shares her daily activities in her stories, because there she feels more freedom and expresses herself, since she is also experiencing these difficult times and has demonstrated it on several occasions.

As we know, Demi Rose is used to traveling and doing hard photo shoots in different parts of the world because for her it is most important to keep her fans well pampered and give them top quality content.

