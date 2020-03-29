Demi Rose takes her clothes off in front of her refrigerator due to quarantine on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Demi Rose, the famous British Instagram model known for her beauty and dangerous curves, although she does it in different ways and different places, making her one of her fans’ favorites, as she has millions of people attentive to what she uploads , So in this quarantine he decided to do something unpublished.

The famous young woman wrote: “When the only thing on the agenda is to go from the room to the refrigerator”, so she ended up taking a seductive and daring photo in front of her fridge.

In her latest publication we can see her wearing one of her most beautiful and daring fine lingerie sets with which she brought out her beautiful rear guard with which she constantly pampers her fans.

The beautiful young woman has just turned 25 just 2 days ago, so she had to celebrate it at home, since she herself revealed that she is also serving quarantine since she does not wish to spread or infect more people.

Your post is 1 hour after uploading and already has 225,000 likes, a fairly high number for such a short time. Her fans came to help her and comment on how beautiful she is and how much they love her, while some confess that they also want her and that they even love her, because they are so spoiled.

Many of her loyal fans know that apart from being beautiful, she is intelligent and enterprising, since some time ago she launched her clothing line on the internet, something that could be beneficial in these times where going outside is only for essential purchases.

Demi Rose already has 13 million 600 thousand followers on her official Instagram account and these are still on the rise, although she is also a lot on Tiktok, where although she has few videos, she will delight her fans with a few different videos from her Instagram.

Although she is normally traveling, at the moment Demi has set the example and stayed at home, something quite important for her followers who share these moments from social networks with her and motivates them to move on.

