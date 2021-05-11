Demi Rose shows off her curves with striking yellow bikini



Demi Rose.

Photo: John Phillips / John Phillips / Getty Images

Demi Rose he is enjoying his stay in Ibiza, Spain. Over the weekend the model posed with a striking swimsuit that revealed parts of her skin and surprised her 16.4 million Instagram followers with the particular design she chose.

In the postcards that the British shared, she can be seen posing with a yellow patterned bikini that, at the top has a bra with straps and long sleeves, and is complemented by a floss type thong High cut that reveals its prominent curves.

“Summer is that you? @prettylittlething ”, he titled the photos that in a few days have accumulated more than 504 thousand likes and thousands of compliments.

(Swipe to see the images)

In recent weeks, Demi Rose has modeled all kinds of killer outfits from the famous PrettyLittleThing brand, which she has caused a stir by highlighting her striking beauty.

Here we leave you a taste.

It may interest you:

Perrie Edwards, member of Little Mix and ex of Zayn Malik, announces her pregnancy

John Legend pays tribute to Chrissy Teigen in his toughest year to date