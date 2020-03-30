Demi Rose He raised the temperature again with a display of sensuality that he did on social networks.

A few hours ago, the model shared a photo with her almost 14 million Instagram followers where she appears posing with sexy lingerie, but what caught her attention the most, It was the cheeky dental floss thong that exhibited all its voluptuous rear.

As expected, the British snapshot accumulates more than 458 thousand likes and all kinds of compliments.

Prior to this post, Demi sniffed as she modeled in a tiny bikini where part of her bra was lowered.

