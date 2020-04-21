Demi Rose shares video in the bathtub without any garment | Instagram

Known for its exquisite figure Demi Rose once again drove her followers crazy after sharing a video where she appears without any garment from her bathtub.

In each of its publications you can appreciate its beauty as well as being british it has Colombian blood which explains its peculiar beauty.

About to reach fourteen million followers on his account Instagram Demi Rose delights whoever goes through her social network and whoever does it for sure becomes her follower automatically.

The model of British origin despite being quarantined She has been quite active on her Instagram, she has given herself the task of sharing her taste for essences, candles and everything related to mysticism, like some books that he has dedicated to read.

The beautiful Demi has always shared being a person very spiritual and follower of the hippie movement, so on several occasions she has shared how she enjoys spending time meditating, reading or anything that strengthens his spirituality.

In the video in question she appears relaxed in her bathtub wearing her angelic face as always, her hair is tied up which makes her look a little more flirtatious.

Enjoying the water, they show their protruding chest a little so it follows that he does not wear clothes underneath and although he does not shows his whole body It is just as entertaining for the simple fact of watching her enjoy it.

Although he admits through his publications that he quite misses going on a trip he also enjoys being at home next to his puppy which it’s quite playful and she has the fortune of kissing her lips when she becomes affectionate with him, with which she responds with kisses as a dog licking her face and wagging her tail excitedly.

