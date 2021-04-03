Demi Rose shares an Easter message: “I love you Jesus. Thank you for everything you did for us “

Demi Rose is a recognized model of British origin. Internationally, he is known for campaigning with stunning and daring bikinis, as well as posing in scandal lingerie sets.

Others also know that since she appeared in the world of social networks, there are those who have compared her face to that of Selena Gomez and her body to that of Kim Kardashian. However, beyond comparisons, this young model has made her own career and is already distinguished by herself.

Today, unexpectedly, he surprised his fans by sharing an Easter message. “I love you jesus. Thank you for everything you did for us, ”Rose wrote on Instagram.

More than 68,000 people reacted to Rose’s post. In the photograph Demi appears from the kitchen, sitting on top of the table, while, “distracted by the camera’s siege,” she peels a delicious and juicy orange.

