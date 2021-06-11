Demi Rose “sets fire” to Instagram wearing a semitransparent dress that highlights her rear



Demi Rose.

Photo: Danny Desantos / Grosby Group

Demi Rose He published some sensual images on his official Instagram account that have made more than one pass saliva thanks to the outfit he chose.

On this occasion, the beautiful model was admired modeling from Ibiza, Spain, using a semitransparent white dress that highlighted her thong and her rear.

“The earth is what we all have in common 🍃 @prettylittlething,” wrote the young British woman at the bottom of photographs that have accumulated more than 257 thousand red hearts and almost three thousand comments.

“Woman shawty 😍😍”, “Woow! That butt 🍑 ”and“ My heart rate increases every time I see you ❤️💋 ”, are some of the compliments for the curvy woman.

(Swipe to see the postcards)

As if that were not enough, Demi Rose also took sighs with a couple of photos in which a hat and a tiny top that only covers what is necessary of her “breasts”, were enough for her more than 16.6 million loyal fans to be fascinated .

