Demi Rose reveals her collection of daring stickers on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The super popular and liked Instagram model, Demi Rose showed her fans one of her most hidden tastes through her stories on her official account, a collection of stickers revealed everything.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Many would think that the young model does not like Japanese anime series, however, this occasion revealed that it is one of her least known tastes.

In some photographs and videos published in his stories, he shared his great taste for Japanese anime, specifically for Pokémon, since it has a collection of quite varied stickers of this cartoon so famous around the world.

You may also be interested: Luis Fonsi’s wife modeled in a bikini and surprised Instagram

He also showed his great taste for Japanese drawings and much more for those of female characters in little clothes, it seems that he has been inspired a bit by them to create his personal content.

There is a whole genre focused on these daring cartoon animations, where the girls are as voluptuous as the British, it could be that it is a source of her inspiration, since it is clear that she enjoys these images a lot, so much that she included them in items from your daily personal use, such as your laptop.

Read also: Niurka delights us with visual therapy by wearing a tiny blue bikini

In fact, this time she bragged about how she remodeled her laptop by placing a combination of Pokémon stickers and very daring Japanese female characters just like her. Many would think that these tastes are only for geeks or those who play video games, however previously the young woman also revealed that she enjoys playing on her computer.

Demi is taking care of herself at home for this quarantine, trying not to be affected by social distancing, however she has shown that she is very upset with this situation since she had several plans in mind to carry out and continue to consent to her millions of network fans social.

Some of her followers, realizing these hidden tastes, have thought of Demi as a possible future cosplayer. If you wonder what cosplay is, it’s about people who enjoy dressing up as anime characters or as many know Japanese cartoons or Chinese monkeys as others tell them.

This would be very interesting to see since Demi is very good at dressing up and has presented some very exotic outfits in the past including one that is somewhat assimilated to the Japanese but without being a specific character

.