Demi Rose posed without underwear, only left a nude cloak that opened from her hip



The fabric that Demi Rose tied around her waist was left open.

Photo: John Phillips / Getty Images

Demi Rose He surprised his fans with his latest post on Instagram. The model posed without underwear, and her long black hair disappeared. For this post, the British woman was seen with shorter brown hair. Rose wore as her only wardrobe item a nude blanket that she knotted over her hip. Of course, it was left open and effectively showed that under the fabric, she wore her skin without intimate clothing.

Several celebrities have reacted to the image, including the very Alexa Dellanos, who not only liked it, but also wrote: “So beautiful ❤️”. Like her, more than 120,000 followers have “liked” Rose’s post, who has 16.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Demi returned to Instagram to share with this advertising for the PrettyLittleThing brand, with whom she collaborates not only as a model, but also as a designer. In their social networks they have exhibited on several occasions, some of the creations that belong to the collection that she represents.

Here are some outfits from her collection:

