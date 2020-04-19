Demi Rose more golden and daring than ever remembers massive events | INSTAGRAM

The famous British model, Demi Rose, was shown in one of her Instagram stories wearing golden armor, which was part of one of her most exotic and daring costumes that she wore in a massive event where she took the opportunity to do a session photographic.

The young woman fondly remember the occasion when she went to Black Rock City, a massive event in which they make up a city that is only created by the participants of the event in Nevada, United States.

That festival dates back to the sixties, trying to recreate the hippie lifestyle. Its participants meet and share their art creations, they give themselves gifts, they hug each other and the only thing that is for sale in that place is coffee and ice, since it does not allow brands or promotions, something that seeks to be a natural and isolated experience of the capitalism.

Demi Rose has always shared being a very spiritual person and a follower of the hippie movement, which is why on several occasions she has shared how she enjoys spending time meditating, reading or anything that strengthens her spirituality.

In this photographic session in which he uses the golden armor he clarified that it was the occasion when he visited this festival, considering it one of his biggest dreams which he has already fulfilled.

In these moments of social distancing, you can only remember those moments and wish that all this would end so that you can continue your spiritual journey around the world.

At the time of seeing this beautiful model, many would think that she is only a superficial person who is based on appearances, the physique of people and money, however she has shown the opposite on several occasions, since she is a very deep and altruistic who seeks the welfare of others and has even tried to help her fans in this distancing by drawing money.

Something that has stood out about her lately is her empathy, she constantly cares about her fans in different ways, whether it’s sharing her most daring photos so that they entertain themselves as well as talking about her life and giving them advice.

