Model, businesswoman and public figure Demi Rose once again captivated her followers with her dreamy figure, while meditating while looking lace lingerie.

Virtually any photo he shares drives his followers crazy as he always tries to upload to his Instagram something flashy.

The twenty-five-year-old girl has become one of the most interesting and desired women on the Internet, her curves seem hypnotize your followers.

He is currently at home, quarantining the rest of the world. He lives in the United States, one of the countries that has been most affected by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

In his description he placed the word “Zen” what alludes to a new habit that he has been taking of doing meditations has been instructed with books and he likes to have scented candles and incenses in his home.

Sitting on a carpet Demi looks like she’s doing a kind of meditation Although she still had the bath towel tangled in her hair and her lingerie on which is quite attractive.

There are two snapshots that appear in the publication, in the second photograph he appears already sitting in a chair, pulling the bottom of her underwear, in your room you can see several lit candles, in addition Demi Rose It is very well accompanied by your puppy.

I love getting called Dem Dems. – Demi Rose (@DemiRoseMawby)

April 24, 2020

In several comments on his photographs, he has expressed how much he misses going on a trip or the simple fact of leaving, since for almost more than a month could not do itor and how much is not yet known She will be locked up for a longer time without being able to visit the places she loves so much.

At the moment you will have to continue at home taking shelter to avoid getting infected as many people are nowadays.

.