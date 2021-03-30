Demi Rose left her breasts outside the corset and dressed her nudity with wild flowers



Demi Rose.

Photo: John Phillips / Getty Images

No one can deny that Demi Rose is truly resourceful at circumventing censorship from Instagram. The British model left her breasts outside the corset and dressed them in flowers. It literally turned her prominent curves into a sexy vase. More than 230 thousand fans were delighted with his particular occurrence.

Anyone could say that a day before he stopped seeing his desire to play with roses. Since a rose served to decorate one of the photographs in which she appeared posing only with a bra.

Everything seems to indicate that Rose has been truly connected with nature for several days. Because she already posed completely naked in a garden and at the weekend she even went to the mountains without a bra, showing herself as a real Eve, under the sunlight. This uncover even gave him more than half a million likes from his loyal followers.

Karina Banda broke the silence and confessed in El Gordo y la Flaca that she was a victim of sexual harassment