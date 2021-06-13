Demi Rose is presumed with several friends in very flirty video

Demi Rose shows off with several very flirty video friends | Instagram

Again the beautiful model Demi Rose originally from the UK shared a video with which she delighted the pupils of her millions of followers, this time we saw her very well accompanied by several friends just as flirtatious as she was.

Although the British model appears next to several friends and this is not the first time, hardly anyone can overshadow her, her beauty immediately captivates and draws the attention of those who see her even if she is next to other beauties or is alone, without a doubt is someone who you can not take your eyes off.

Thanks to its popularity, voluptuous figure And others, is that it did not take so long to become a celebrity, without a doubt Demi Rose has earned the place that she holds today, as one of the most beautiful and flirtatious personalities on Instagram.

The video Demi Rose He recently shared it on his Instagram stories, in this space of the application we can see content that he rarely shares in his feed, in addition to that it self-deletes after 24 hours after being published.

The beautiful model and whom some netizens call “Dream Shorty” since she is a bit short, Demi Rose is one meter and fifty-seven centimeters tall, coincidentally the same height as Kim kardashian and also that Mia khalifa What a coincidence!

From what can be seen in the video, the British model and her friends are in a department store, because on the sides we can see that there are several clothes hanging, perhaps they were trying on some clothes and took advantage of the moment to take the video.

The model was wearing a long dress to the floor, this had thin straps, the design was something comfortable, not very tight and not loose, however, it just allowed her to show off her curves.The color of this flirty garment was white with a fine print of organic shapes in Burgundy.

Another possibility that we found is that it could be that Demi Rose was posing with some fans, who saw her and requested this video in boomerang, there it could coincide the type of clothes they are wearing since they look much more casual than the model .

This also coincided with the fact that he wanted to share this video in his stories and not in his feed so as not to expose the girls.