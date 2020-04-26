Demi Rose in lingerie delights fans with her small waist on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The popular and beautiful model, Demi Rose, is one of the favorite girls of millions on Instagram, all because she shares super daring photos and with the purpose of delighting many pupils, which is why she has done it on thousands of occasions.

This time the beautiful girl uploaded a snapshot to her official Instagram account with which she left her fans open-mouthed.

In her most recent photograph, Rose is shown wearing a super seductive black lingerie and a red outfit consisting of long boots and a super eye-catching open jacket, with which she wanted to pamper her faithful fans.

The image reached 352 thousand “likes” in a few hours, as it was one of the best photographs that has been uploaded to their social networks in recent weeks, however, the famous one ran out of content and had to rescue this content from a old session.

She would like to be traveling the world, looking for places to take more photos and continue to grow her content, because the last thing she wants is to be able to keep her millions of fans happy.

In her stories she has shared what she eats being locked up at home, showing that despite her attempts to take care of herself, she has fallen into fast food and she has not been able to avoid falling into temptation.

She has also commented that she misses some of her friends, who are sometimes the ones who help her take photos and from what we can imagine they also miss her because when they help her, they end up giving an eye plug with her voluminous figure.

She has also shared videos where the photographic sessions are taking place, since it is one of the strangest things in the world since it is her main activity and since she is locked up she can only remember and wish that all this ends as soon as possible.

