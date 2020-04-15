Demi Rose in cute pajamas delights her fans by showing her figure on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous British model Demi Rose shared on her official Instagram a photograph where she appears wearing a cute pajamas, with which she is passing this social distancing.

Demi is well known for showing off her figure on her social networks, so she takes advantage of any situation to delight her fans.

This time she did it through a publication where she placed two photographs, in which she appears accompanied by her two puppies and wearing only a short white T-shirt that she is wearing in pajamas, the famous one shared through her Instagram stories that she only has a few dressed in net and very uncovered to pass this confinement, because since they closed the borders she was trapped in London.

The photograph was published 22 hours ago and in it we can see the young woman sitting in one of the armchairs of the room where she is staying, taking a look at her slim and curved legs, with which she usually delights her faithful followers, as each Once she uploads photos they are there to support her.

The photos managed to gather more than 352 thousand likes in this short time and thousands of comments in which they flatter her, write how much they like them as well as some others who came to make jokes about the resemblance of their puppy with one of their aunts.

Demi Rose is quite bored in this distancing, as she has shown it in her stories as in those that she currently tells where we can see her singing lying in bed living with her puppies and spending time listening to music, with which she tries to distract of all this happening.

Several times he has expressed his anger and the desire he has to end this crisis, however, the only thing he can do at the moment is to follow the recommendations and stay at home missing his trips and his photo shoots in exotic places.

The positive part for the young model is that her clothing line is already on sale, so she is generating money without having to go out, something quite important in these times when it is even more difficult to generate income.

