Demi Rose fitted dress looks like a second skin!

The beautiful model, influencer and social media celebrity Demi Rose shared three flirty Photos wearing a fitted dress that perfectly showed her curves.

Demi Rose of British origin is known to be a curvy model who has conquered millions thanks to her exquisite and curvy figure, since her enormous charms always stand out in her publications.

On this occasion there were three photos that he published on his official Instagram account two hours ago, with these there are already 479 publications, his most recent content already has more than 130 thousand red hearts and 1,419 comments.

In all three she appears in the same position, only slightly varying her pose, she is sitting enjoying a drink made from grapes.

In the cool of the night when everything gets a little wonderful, “wrote Demi Rose.

Her dress is tight to her exquisite figure And it seems without a doubt that it is a second skin, since it is of a light color and although it has a pattern it could be transparent only that it is not perfectly appreciated because it is seated and that position does not show much.

The design of this garment has no straps, so its enormous charms are a little visible to its followers, at least a little from the top, but of course without showing too much it seems to be a small taste of the beautiful British woman.

Although she is sitting we can appreciate her curves, especially thanks to the position she is in, in addition to the fact that she decided to wear her hair in a high ponytail so there is no distraction not to enjoy the panorama that Demi Rose is giving us away.

It seems that the place where it is located is a palapa on the beach, if you pay attention you will see that the floor is sand and the tables are mostly made of wood so that it combines even more with the design of the place.

Demi Rose continues her stay on the magical island of Ibiza which is located in the Mediterranean Sea, it seems that you have made the most of each day of your accommodation in said paradise, your fans are waiting eagerly for you to share more content within the following days, whether you are in this place or in any other.