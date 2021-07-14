Demi Rose drives Instagram crazy wearing a bodysuit that barely covers her intimate area and her rear

The pretty Demi Rose He wanted to fulfill his almost 17 million Instagram followers one of his fantasies by publishing a couple of photographs impregnated with pure sensuality.

A few hours ago, the British took advantage of the famous social network to upload some images where she appears posing front and back to the camera, sheathed in a tight semitransparent bodysuit that barely covers her intimate area and voluptuous rear because the garment in the lower part is too narrow.

“Took a trip through space just to clear my mind 💫”, he titled the postcards that so far have 613 thousand likes and almost six thousand comments.

“Beautiful 😍👅”, “Wonderful outfit that highlights your curves 😘❤️” and “Perfect body 🔥🔥” were some of the compliments for the model.

(Swipe to see the photos)

Days before, Demi Rose did not tempt her heart and was surprised to be admired without any clothes, while exercising only with sports shoes, to announce her foray into the famous OnlyFans platform.

