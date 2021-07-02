Demi Rose delights fans in a swimsuit with two flirty friends

Demi Rose Delights Fans In Swimsuits With Two Flirty Friends | Instagram

The beautiful and flirtatious british model Demi Rose once again conquered her followers, while posing next to two friends who, like her, were wearing tiny swimsuits, the three of them enjoyed an impressive marine setting.

Demi Rose has been characterized as an intrepid model who loves to know paradisiacal, natural and especially striking places, as much or just as her huge charms and voluptuous curves.

He shared this video through his stories on Instagram, surely his millions of followers or at least those who have seen the video were surprised to see this beautiful trio excited by what they had under their feet.

It is something usual that Demi Rose pamper your fans with this type of content that perhaps for some is exotic given that many celebrities focus only on showing their figure and not part of the stage in which they are.

In the case of this British beauty, in addition to wearing a brown micro swimsuit with a honey-colored sarong, we can see that underneath her appears the ocean full of fish, undoubtedly one of the most beautiful landscapes we have seen to this day among the thousands of posts he has made to date.

As for her friends, despite also wearing swimsuits, they were a little more discreet than the one who was wearing the spoiled short of millions.

Among the beautiful scenery that we find under the water there are some stingrays, fish and even a shark, apparently the yacht in which they go on the base has a transparent acrylic that allows them to see this impressive blue scene.

Recently Demi Rose managed to increase 100,000 more followers to her Instagram account, which is why today she has more than 16.9 million followers in the application, a couple of years ago she opened her account in this application and quickly her popularity began to grow like foam, becoming one of the favorite models of Internet users.

Although in her feed she has very few publications (she currently has 478) Demi Rose constantly shares content in her stories, in fact we could say that she does it on a daily basis, so her fans are not left without seeing her daily.