Demi Rose climbs on the table in a little flowery bikini and shows how she peels a delicious orange

Demi Rose shared an easter message on Instagram. The model wrote: “One Easter weekend morning 🍊🍋 I just want to tell you that I love you Jesus. Thank you for everything you did for us ”.

But for this particular message the model could not forget her bikinis. On the contrary, with a totally flower outfit, the model left herself on top of a table, while she peeled, in front of the camera, a delicious orange. She could be peeling a papaya or even a cucumber and fans of this young model would find that act undeniably sexy. Regarding the suit she wore, it can be said that the outfit did not show it in its entirety, since on the bra she wore a white t-shirt tied to the center.

Before this publication Demi Rose showed that she can make all kinds of decorations with her cleavage. And it is that she dared to wear a corset, with which she left her breasts exposed, because with these she recreated a beautiful vase, which he filled with wild flowers.

