Demi Rose captures glances from the beach with her wrap top and metallic bikini

Demi Rose is one of the spoiled girls on Instagram and for some time has enjoyed great popularity, making each of her movements cause great expectation and keeping her more than 16.5 million fans in suspense, who always appreciate the hot posts that her young man gives away at the slightest provocation.

A few hours ago the model shared three photos from the beach on the famous social network, displaying her curvy figure with a tight skirt and a colorful braless wrap top, who was the main protagonist and captured all eyes.

(Swipe to see the images)

In another postcard, the British woman was admired by wearing a metallic bikini that only covers the most essential of her anatomy, which she complemented with sunglasses and a semitransparent sarong.

“Tide, the alternate rising and falling of the sea, usually twice in each lunar day at a particular place, due to the attraction of the moon and sun. Happy new moon Loves. 🤍 ”, is the text that accompanies the publication that has more than 255 thousand red hearts.

Demi Rose has a body of temptation that makes her, for many, an extremely desirable woman. There are those who claim that her beauty resembles that of the singer Selena Gómez, from the face. And that her figure competes or even surpasses that of Kim Kardashian, for the curves.

