Demi Rose as a cat shows us her great rearguard in this photo for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful young British woman has become a symbol of beauty, Demi Rose, being already known by the majority of Mexicans and Latin Americans with her daring Instagram photos.

This time we present you one of his most interesting photographs, because it is not a publication but his instagram stories, where he revealed that he has a daring cat costume.

In the photo we can see Rose wearing her black leather mask with which she acted like a catwoman, making some imagine what her participation in such a film would be like, something that would surely be successful.

The snapshot was unnoticed by many users, however, we rescued it for you, since it has completed its 24 hour life and was automatically deleted. The true followers of the young woman will be glad that she will be in this note while we wait to see if she publishes it on her profile.

The photo could have hundreds of thousands of « likes », however, for some reason he did not upload it in his official publications, perhaps he is preparing to take them soon as part of his return to the photo shoots.

If you did not know this beautiful model, you will surely wonder who she is or where she came from, so we remind you briefly. Demi dabbled in beauty for a couple of years now, first appearing in various commercials.

To continue growing her fame, the young British woman began to produce photographs for her social networks, managing to attract millions of users and brands who have contacted her to work with her.

Lastly, he has tried to venture into the catwalks, although thanks to one in which he did not do very well, he decided to retire and continue doing what he enjoys most, posing in the studio or in exotic locations where his great beauty is the center of attention, for anyone who finds it is amazed.