Demi Rose and her best friend dazzle Instagram with their cute figures | INSTAGRAM

For the young model, Demi Rose, friendship is something of the most important thing in this life, so despite being locked up at home taking care of herself, she finds herself celebrating the birthday of one of her best friends, who she even calls love .

The congratulation was made through her stories on her official Instagram where she mentioned that she is her sister.

However, it is not confirmed that she is her 100% sister, since many times the best friends are called, however, in several publications of both they have been mentioned as sisters of the soul, something that left all her fans to the expectation.

There were several videos and photographs where they appear together and enjoying various moments, in which they take advantage to show off their beautiful figures, very voluptuous, by the way, with which they ended up delighting millions.

In the photographs they appear embracing, giving each other a lot of love and looking super beautiful, something that could not be missing. Her fans are so in love with Demi Rose that they entered Han Rose’s account to follow her too, thanking the model for sharing a girl as beautiful as she is.

The photograph that caught the most attention was one where the two girls appear wearing a bikini and very daring pants, which ended up conquering everyone who saw them, since they look quite beautiful and attractive.

Demi is still trapped at home by this quarantine, trying not to be affected by social distancing, however, she has shown that she is very confused with this situation, since she had several plans in mind to carry out and continue to consent to her millions of social media fans.

Despite her great desire to celebrate big with her sister / best friend, due to the current situation, she has had to put up with and stay at home taking care of herself like everyone else, although her products are still on sale, among which we find T-shirts and other articles.

