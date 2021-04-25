Demi Rose, Alexa Dellanos and Kim Kardashian set Instagram on fire with their best and tiny bikinis

Demi Rose She is an expert in sharing fiery photos on Instagram and circumventing the censorship of the social network, even when she appears there without clothes of any kind. A couple of hours ago she was seen in the mountains, with rose petals on her curves and later with a tiny orange bikini.

The photograph in which the 26-year-old British girl appears with the petals paid tribute to the earth in her day, so she shared the following thought for everyone’s reflection: “Happy Earth Day❤️ It has been a blessing to experience life on this beautiful planet that we don’t give enough credit to ”.

Between these two publications Demi almost touches one million likes, since in each one she has around 400 thousand likes from her followers. One of those who always comments with likes and messages is also the model and businesswoman Alexa Dellanos. And just like her other celebrities.

The daughter of Myrka Dellanos, meanwhile, also enchanted her own followers with an orange bikini. In this album, the blonde not only showed off her lunch, but eagerly modeled the thong of her swimsuit with several images from behind and even got on all fours. Of course, she only got 29 thousand likes with this publication and has only 3.3 million followers. While Demi Rose has more than 16 million fans on Instagram.

Another famous woman who decided to go out with a bikini is Kim Kardashian, who even began to study with a sexy white swimsuit, almost beige. With this he obtained four million likes, and although it is assumed that together with Kylie Jenner they usually eat Instagram at the end of millions of likes, this time together and in a bikini they only achieved three million.

Francisca Lachapel’s baby already has an Instagram account: Gennaro Zampogna

Despierta América shares a photograph of Karla Martínez in a swimsuit and it is a success