Demi Moore shows off her eternal youth in a swimsuit with her daughters

The “Striptease” actress and her three beautiful daughters show off their hot bodies in bathing suits as they star in their first campaign for Andie.

A few years ago, Demi moore decided to invest and become an advisor to Andieattracted by the approach that a swimwear brand, created by and for women, empower rather than objectify their bodies; in addition to loving the comfort and style of their designs.

To star in your first campaign for the signature, focused on union, love and self-confidence; It made sense for the veteran Hollywood star to recruit his daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with whom he shares a strong bond.

And that is how this week, Demi and her three daughters, fruit of her relationship with Bruce Willis, put the Andie brand on everyone’s lips, by appearing posing together and relaxed as a family, showing off their figures and enviable genetics.

During the photoshoot that left the audience breathless, we were able to see the new faces of the collection looking radiant and super comfortable, while modeling various one-piece and bikini designs.

Despite Demi is already 58 years old, preserves almost intact the youth and beauty that catapulted her to fame, we are still surprised by how difficult it is to notice the age difference between the mother and her daughters who are around 30 years old, they really look like sisters!

This week, Moore shared the exciting news on Instagram along with some images from the campaign.

“Today is the day! VERY excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating bonding and being for the people you love… It was fitting that I was able to share this moment with the people I love the most, ”the actress wrote in the post.

The company founded by Melanie Travis, Not only design with inclusive sizes in mind that comfortably fit all body types, but also allows consumers to order, try on, and change as many swimsuits as they want.

You can take a look at the favorite designs of Demi moore on Andie’s official website.