Breakdowns don’t always end in scandal and tough court battles over the division of assets in Hollywood. After the initial pain of a separation, those people who loved each other so much, with hard work on both sides, may eventually develop a sincere friendship. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin they can lecture on how to get along with a former partner. Divorced and friends? If possible. These celebrities capitalized on the failure of their relationships and built new bonds, proving that if there ever was true love and respect, cordiality and affection is always the best option.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore: assembled and quarantined family

The actors were married 11 years (1987-2000) and were one of the most wanted couples on the red carpet, but more than two decades have passed since their divorce. And although “at the beginning it was not easy”, as he acknowledged Demi Moore in his explosive memoir, Inside Out, which published in 2019, the two worked to create “a friendly environment” for their three daughters to “feel the support of their two parents.” And it seems that they have succeeded, despite the fact that both rebuilt their lives: the actress married Ashton Kutcher, although she divorced him in 2011, and Bruce Willis passed the altar with the British model Emma Heming, with whom he has two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.

Today, their relationship is so idyllic that they have even decided to quarantine together with their daughters, Rumer Scout and Tallulah, with Willis’ current wife and the couple’s children. Happy from the large family they formed despite being separated, the ex-marriage boasted about it with a funny photograph on their Instagram profiles where they are with some members of the clan, including the dog, wearing the same colorful pajamas.

“Family union”, wrote the actress along with the image that makes clear the close friendship she has today with her ex-husband. The post was a huge success and garnered thousands of positive comments from fans of both Hollywood stars.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her unconditional love for Chris Martin

Six years after announcing their breakup, the separation of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin it was all a success. After a decade married and with two children in common – Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 -, the old couple has shown that you can be friends with the ex without any problem. However, that does not mean that their divorce was easy for either of them. The Coldplay singer admitted that he spent “a depressed year after the breakup”, while the actress confessed that it was “brutal” for her and that she felt it as “terrible failure”. But time passed and today they share parties and family vacations with their children and in the company of their respective partners.

English has been dating the actress for a while Dakota Johnson, while the actress married the writer and producer last year Brad Falchuk, who has two children with the producer Suzanne Bukinik, from whom she divorced in 2013. Precisely, on the honeymoon they did not miss the children of both, as well as Martin as well as his famous girlfriend.

Even the Oscar winner boasts of the excellent relationship she has with the musician on the networks and does not hesitate to congratulate both her ex and her current husband every birthday with a funny photograph of them together; years are just a day apart.

Jennifer Aniston and her friendship with … all her exes

Jennifer Aniston She knows how to end a love relationship without much drama and that’s why she maintains close contact with former couples like Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. This week made headlines for a rogue comment she sent to her ex-boyfriend John Mayer while the musician was doing a live from his Instagram account.

The actress of Friends, 51, and the singer, 42, started dating in February 2008 and a year later ended. The relationship was intermittent and they had several crises. “I behaved like an idiot“Mayer acknowledged of her breakup with Aniston in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in 2010.” It was one of the worst moments of my life. ” Last year, the singer attended the 50th birthday party from the actress at the Sunset Tower hotel in Los Angeles, which she also attended Brad Pitt.

The interpreter has always boasted of maintaining a good relationship with her exes and has stated that she likes to end relationships “always in good standing”. For this reason, she remains very close to her last husband, the actor. Justin Theroux, who was one of the actress’ guests at her traditional Thanksgiving friends dinner last year. Aniston and Theroux separated in 2018 after two and a half years of marriage.

The family of Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

Last year Lenny Kravitz openly discussed his feelings for his ex-wife, the actress Lisa Bonet, and his friendly relationship with her current partner, the protagonist of Aquaman, Jason Momoa. In an interview published for The Times, the singer looked back and recalled what it was like to divorce in 1993 from his daughter’s mother, Zoë Kravitz. “You throw yourself to marry someone, the relationship ends and it is very difficult. But Lisa and I did a great job and took the time we needed to become friends again. ”, explained the voice of “American Woman”. This admirable relationship that the two managed to maintain also includes the actor from game of Thrones, who began a relationship with the actress in 2005. Together they are the parents of two children. ”When we are all together now we are a great happy family. We are blessed. I love her husband – he is like a brother to me. And I love children. It is beautiful, but it takes work ”, admitted the interpreter, 55 years old.

His feelings are shared by the current husband of his ex-wife who gave the famous singer a skull ring that went with his as a symbol of union and respect. For the Hawaiian actor, the jewel means that one took care of the other.

Love and work: the special friendship of JLo and Marc Anthony

On many occasions the former couple have been captured sharing family events, in which Álex Rodríguez, the current couple and future husband of JLo, who also has a very good relationship with the salsa player born in the Bronx, has also participated.

But they are also united by a love for music. In 2004 they produced a song “Escápemonos”, included on the album It was worth it Marc Anthony; in 2007 they performed the song “Por riscanos”; and many years later, with the song “Forget me and hit the lap”. They also acted in the film The singer, based on the life of salsa singer Héctor Lavoe. In 2016, the performers took the Latin Grammy stage to sing the famous song by Argentine duet Pimpinela, which was included on JLo’s second album in Spanish. During this participation, the former most famous couple in Latin music kissed and then the singer gave the recognition of “character of the year” to her ex. Before that, she looked him in the eye and said, “On our artistic and personal journey we have learned and grown so much. There will always be many things in my life: my mentor, a soul mate. ”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, a separation for a friendship

A separation, however friendly it may be, is always traumatic and more so if the other person rebuilds his life without too much mourning time. But to the actress Anna Faris it did not bother her at all when her ex-husband and father of her son Jack, a year and a half after separating from her, called her to tell her that she was going to marry Katherine Schwarzenegger. This was the story of the actress herself in a radio interview in 2018. “This is something that Chris and I have talked about a lot in the past. Our goal when we get divorced is that one day we could sit down to dinner on Thanksgiving with our respective partners, “said the actress and later revealed:”In fact, before asking Katherine to marry me, she called me to let me know she was going to do it, and I replied that I thought it was wonderful and that, in case I didn’t know, I have a title that allows me to officiate weddings ”. Chris Pratt married the daughter of the famous actor, last June 2019, in a very intimate event attended by only the closest of the couple, while Anna Faris is committed to Michael Barret.