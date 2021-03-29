Demi Lovato’s documentary was “her chance to tell the truth”

Demi Lovato talks about the consequences of her addictions 0:50

(CNN) – Demi Lovato wastes no time getting into the details of her 2018 overdose in her new documentary series, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.”

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the four-part series covers the months that led up to her near-fateful night, her overdose, and what happened next. In “Dancing with the Devil,” Lovato opens up about his addictions to cocaine, alcohol, and xanax, and his struggle with exhaustion, mental illness, and an eating disorder. In an interview with CNN, Ratner said that when he and Lovato began to talk about their experiences, “she was ready” to say what really happened after months of misleading headlines and misinformation on the news.

“I think a key point of this movie is that it’s okay to be unwell and to seek help if you can. And not everyone is going to have a paid support team, but it’s not necessarily necessary, “he said. You need someone to turn to for comfort and people you trust to look out for your best interests. As well as sparking a dialogue about these things and removing some of the stigma, our hope is that people don’t just live with these thoughts in their heads in isolation, and instead realize that it’s totally okay to talk about it and that they should. do it”.

He said filming during the pandemic helped shape the series to “talk about these times.”

Ratner says Lovato openly says, “This is where I am today. I work on myself every day. I am imperfect, I do the best I can. I confront my difficulties and my demons ”.

“This is a human documentary, not a music documentary,” Ratner said. “She is human and does not pretend to be anything she is not.”

With information from Marianne Garvey