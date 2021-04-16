Demi Lovato will talk about her eating disorders in a new series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

It is the television network, NBC, which has been following up on this project and which has already given its approval to record the pilot episode that will serve as a cover letter for the American audience.

And it is that after taking a break on the small screen, Demi will now not only be the main character of ‘Hungry’, the actress, 28, is also its executive producer.

However, despite the fact that it will be a production with humorous touches, Lovato has emphasized that the objective of its launch is to give social visibility to these eating disorders.

It should be noted that ‘Hungry’ will not be a documentary, but rather a fiction series classified as a ‘sitcom’ or sitcom. This will follow the life of a group of friends and the situations that each one experiences when having to fight against the adversities of eating disorders.

Let us remember that this condition was part of the life of the singer who was also a singer since she was in school, so it is true that the script is based on some of her greatest obstacles in life, such as bullying, the search for approval. of other people and love or lack thereof.

Final confirmation of its broadcast is still awaited, but if so, the series could provide an important message for those who go through this problem or others linked to mental health, as it could help them to realize that it is possible to lead a life full, just as the actress does now that she has officially announced the overcoming of problems such as bulimia, depression and anxiety.