Demi Lovato will also have her own podcast called ‘4D with Demi Lovato’

If 24 hours ago it came to light that Demi lovato She will star, along with some friends, in a documentary series that will narrate her incessant search for extraterrestrial life on our planet, now the pop star has proudly announced the imminent premiere of a podcast called ‘4D with Demi Lovato’ with which the artist and her distinguished guests will jump to a very particular “fourth dimension” in order to debate on all those topics that are currently raging.

The radio space will begin its broadcasts on May 19 and among the participants who are already confirmed for the following weekly installments include Jane Fonda, Chelsea Handler and Jameela Jamil. With them, Demi will talk about important issues such as mental health care, the challenges faced by the LGBTQ community or active participation in politics in order to reinforce civil and social rights.

“I will share what I have in my heart and in my mind, through conversations with my special guests. We will delve into aspects such as identity, creativity and social movements. We will answer questions about our universe, about our communities, and about ourselves. No matter who you are, how you define yourself or what you believe in, we must all live our lives in the ‘fourth dimension’ ”, explained the actress in a promotional video.