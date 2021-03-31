Demi Lovato wants to adopt when it’s time to become a mother



Demi Lovato has always spoken openly about her problems

Photo: Frank Schwichtenberg

In the last few months Demi lovato She has started to speak with absolute candor about her sexual orientation to confirm that she is attracted to her partners regardless of sex or gender and to explain that although she prefers not to hang on to any labels, the term she is most comfortable with is any case would be ‘queer’.

Along the same lines, the singer – who has stated in her last interview that she feels very proud to belong to the ‘alphabet mafia’ – has also revealed that in her youth she was convinced that one day she would get pregnant to form her own family, but now she’s not sure if that’s the right option for her.

“I think, in any case, I want to adopt, more than anything else ”, he added in the podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, in which he acknowledged that he had long since given up trying to fulfill the expectations he had formed about his future.

“I got engaged to a man last year. I thought that by now I would be married and maybe even pregnant. And it has not been the case… I know that my life is not going according to what was planned ”.

On the other hand, if Demi has learned something in recent years, especially since she broke her engagement with Max Ehrich, it is that everything can change as she gets to know herself better.

“Life does not follow any plan. So I could sit here and say, ‘Yes, I would love to have children. But I don’t know, because that might not be the case next week. I think that at this moment, I want to adopt, for sure ”.