Demi Lovato vows to fight diet culture on Instagram



Demi lovato

Photo: LISA O’CONNOR / AFP / Getty Images

Demi lovato She has grappled with various forms of eating disorders throughout much of her life, and years ago she set out to fight the thin-obsessed belief system that helped trigger her complicated relationship with food and her own body.

Now the pop star has sent a very harsh message to The Big Chills, a well-known Los Angeles candy store, which offers customers ‘sugar-free’ versions of many of the products it sells.

“I find it very difficult to ask for ‘froyo’ [yogur helado] when I have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies / other diet foods before I hit the counter. Make it better, please (sic) ”, he asked them through his Instagram Stories.

Demi has also warned that she will continue to draw attention to anyone who tries to promote unhealthy behavior patterns using the hashtag #DietCultureVultures, which translates to ‘diet culture vultures’.

“I think I’m going to have to make this hashtag common. I will denounce the harmful messages of brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only allows, but also praises eating disorders ”, he promised.