Demi Lovato to address eating disorders in new ‘sitcom’ for NBC

The American network NBC would have approved the series project that the singer would have recently provided Demi lovato and, therefore, it would have already given the green light to the recording of a pilot episode that will serve as a cover letter for the American audience. According to the news portal Deadline, the production will be titled ‘Hungry’ and, in addition to serving as an executive producer, the artist will be in front of the cameras to star in its chapters.

The television fiction, which will be framed in the genre of ‘sitcoms’ or situation comedies, will address the ins and outs of the daily life of a group of friends who, as happened to the artist in the past, have to deal with the adversities and unforeseen stemming from eating disorders who suffer while seeking, like so many other people in the world, professional success and love. If its broadcast is definitively confirmed, the series will be Demi Lovato’s first television work as a protagonist since 2009, when she participated in the fiction ‘Sonny with a Chance’, on the Disney Channel channel.

The goal that the interpreter has set for herself with this proposal, as explained by the same medium, is to give social visibility to these difficulties of an emotional and psychological nature that she knows so well, but from a humorous approach, based on naturalness and absence of unnecessary drama. The pop star also wants to insist that problems related to mental health can be learned to cope and even overcome completely in order to enjoy a full and happy life.